We dedicate Press review to the possible abolition of the tax that finances the public media in France. After the approval of the repeal in the National Assembly, voted by the majority of Macron, the Republicans and the National Group, the measure will pass through the Senate. But the left-wing coalition Nupes announced that it would take the case to the Constitutional Council for “attacking the independence of public media,” an argument shared by professionals in the sector.

