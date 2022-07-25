The Simpsons Hit & Run is one of the most loved games by the community. Although this title hit the market in 2003, fans have not forgotten this installment, and many are eagerly awaiting a remake, remastering or port. Considering that at the moment there is no official information, it is the fans themselves who have given themselves the task of fulfilling their dreams, and the result that we will show you today is spectacular.

For a long time, the YouTuber known as El Gato Del Tejado has shared a series of videos where you can see The Simpsons Hit & Run with a visual style similar to that of the television series. In this way, the original cel-shading is replaced by something that is more similar to the ones seen in simpsons game from 2007.

A simple look at the comments on the video reveals that El Gato Del Tejado’s work has been well received by fans, who hopes that this is the direction that a possible official remake takes The Simpsons Hit & Run. Although at the moment it is unknown when the mod will be available, the YouTuber has already opened a patreonwhich would indicate that these improvements would be available only to those who support this project.

Editor’s note:

Of all the fan remakes and remasters, the work of El Gato Del Tejado could very well be the direction an official project takes. However, this is just the work of a fan, and there is a chance that Disney will manage to bring this project down.

Via: The Roof Cat