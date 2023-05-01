





We open Revista de Prensa commenting on the words of Pope Francis, who confessed to journalists that he was involved in a “secret mission” to promote peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, in addition to returning to the nation at war the minors who were transferred by the Russians. Without elaborating, he claimed that he had discussed his plan with Hungarian President Viktor Orban, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, on his three-day official visit to the European nation.