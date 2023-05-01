Concert Review | Rapper Pikku G’s festive concert excited the May Day audience hungry for nostalgia

The concert celebrating the artist’s 20 years from heaven was a clean live experience. The gig was supported by nostalgia value and a benevolent atmosphere.

Just Little G, who turned 16 years old, painted the one that appeared in May 2003 Danger of explosion-in the title track of his album, that “the sticks are swaying and the heads are nodding”, and “all the messis are now attacking the front of the stage”.

Today Little G ie Henri Vähäkainu is 36 years old. The words he wrote as a teenager were shouted on May Day Eve by the whole of Tavasti, which was filled to the brim with people.

Tavastia celebrated Pikku G’s two-decade long career.

The debut album of an artist who signed a recording contract with Warner Music at an exceptionally young age Danger of explosion was the best-selling recording of 2003. Also published in 2004 Live broadcast -the album was very popular.

Since then, the artist, who has made a career as a technology entrepreneur, returned to the concert stage in 2017, and released his latest album Kilometers in 2019.

Technically Pikku G cannot be called a wedding rapper. When he sculpted “Kaisa is a year older than me, she also listens to rap / carries a cäppi and is just so pretty” in her song Shala-la-la in 2003, awkward rhymes belonged to the age.

Published 16 years later Kilometers-album, the artist still seemed to rely on simple final chords: “Because suddenly you took the must kii and you whispered now we went”, he said Pantomimein the paragraph.

Both songs were heard at Tavastia on May Day, but Pikku G’s verbal prowess was not what the audience had arrived to evaluate.

The concept, which celebrates the artist’s 20 years in the sky, was a great fit for the bubbly May Day holidays due to its nostalgic value and benevolent atmosphere.

The best-selling domestic hip-hop album of all time proved its eternal carrying capacity, because Danger of explosion evergreens, such as melodramatic Romeo and Juliet or endearingly optimistic All Baunssa got the whole of Tavastia, well, to bounce. Performed from the latest album What do you have left? and At the node reminded that Pikku G’s popularity is not solely based on teenage success. Contagious chart hits have been created in the next few years as well.

Presenter Jussi Heikelä and, among other things, known as a rap artist Miika Särmäkari presented Yle in 2019 Heikelä and Särre having fun –in the series the question: is rap the new hit? Särmäkari stated that many characteristics typical of iskelma, such as rock and emotional ballads, have been pushed into contemporary rap. In addition, according to him, rap should arouse emotions in the whole nation in order to be comparable with hit music.

When viewed against these yardsticks, Pikku G’s clean live experience served on May Day Eve was not far off the mark. Tavasti hardly represents the entire nation, but the success rate of appealing to Little G’s feelings was very close to 100 in its own context.

The relaxed, upbeat band accompanied Pikku G’s positive rhymes and danced moderately, mixing rocking elements with familiar beats, while Räjähdysvaara’s fans, who had reached mature adulthood, celebrated enthusiastically but in a good manner.

The gig the visitors evoked uncontrollably delighted reactions in the audience: Very received energetically, Behm Sincerely, Samuli Edelmann downright embracing. Surprise guest Juha Tapion the name was screamed throughout this show.

It served as a self-evident climax Danger of explosion greatest hit We are the youth, which, due to the audience’s persistent “we want more” chant, was performed twice. After such a hilarious sing-along, the visibly satisfied crowd was escorted to a cool May Day evening.