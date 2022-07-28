We dedicate a Press Review to the report published in ‘Vogue’ starring the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. More than the text, the photo session by Annie Leibovitz has generated conflicting opinions. On the one hand, the piece follows the line drawn by Volodímir Zelenski himself, who has made political communication an important battlefield. On the other hand, there are those who consider fashion magazine-style images with war in the background too frivolous.

