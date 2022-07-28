Cold showers in gyms and swimming pools, no more hot water in public buildings, extinguished fountains and museums and town halls in the dark at night. The cut in Russian gas supplies to Germany – and fears ahead of winter – led Hanover to ‘shut down’ the city, the first to take such drastic measures. Mayor Belit Onay explained that the goal is to reduce energy consumption by 15% in view of the “imminent gas shortage” which represents a major challenge for large cities.

Thus in public buildings there will no longer be hot water to wash hands and from April to the end of September they will not even have heating anymore, with the maximum temperatures of the rooms that will not be able to exceed 20 degrees for the rest of the year, with some exceptions. .