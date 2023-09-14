





We open the Press Review with the scandal in Spain after a sexual assault against the reporter Isabel Balado, from the television channel ‘Cuatro’. The journalist was live when a man approached her from behind her and touched her ass. A sexist aggression to which the national press has reacted with indignation, just when the country has just emerged from the scandal over the non-consensual kiss of Luis Rubiales, the highest authority in football at the time, to the player Jennifer Hermoso.