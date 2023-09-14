The Colombian women Linda Caicedo continues to garner praise and nominations, this time, she is one of the candidates for ‘The Best‘, as reported by the Fifa this Thursday.

His excellent performances with the Colombia selection They have taken the player from real Madrid to be taken into account as one of the best in the world.

(Luis Díaz: relive the great goal with which he is nominated for best goal of the month)(Shakira declares ‘the end’ of Piqué: the Colombian’s unexpected move)

Your rivals

Caicedo was runner-up in Liga F 2022-23 and in the Queen’s Cup 2022-23.

He scored on his debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and She became the youngest player to score in the tournament at 18 years and 153 days against Korea Republic.

Aitana Bonmatí

Won the FifaA Women’s World Cup 2023. Awarded the Ballon d’Or of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

He won the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-23. She was named 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Champions League Player of the Season and won the 2022-23 F League and the Spanish Super Cup.

Raquel Daly

Top scorer in the 2022-23 FA Women’s Super League. Named 2022-23 FA Women’s Super League Player of the Season.

She won the 2023 Women’s Finalísima | Runner-up in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kadidiatou Diani

Top women’s scorer in Division 1 2022-23. She won the award for the best FFF D1 female player 2022-23.

Named in the FFF D1 Féminine 2022-23 and in the UNFP 2022-23 Team of the Season. She scored France’s first hat-trick in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Also on the list are Caitlin Foord, María Carzador, Alex Madera, Jenni Hermoso, Lindsey Horan, Amanda Ilestedt, Lauren Jaime, Sam Keer, Mapi León, Hinata Miyazawa, Salma Paralluelo and Keira Walsh.

(Jhon Jaime González: the story of the champion maker who put his bike together in pieces)