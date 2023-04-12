We open the Press Review with new information revealed by the leak of intelligence documents from the United States. The ‘Moscow Times’ highlights what the papers say about the Russian Army, while the ‘Kyiv Post’ points out Washington’s doubts about the success of the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive this spring. We continue with an article from the ‘New York Times’ pointing out the mistrust generated in the West by Macron’s visit to China and his unpopularity in France.

#Press #review #Russian #Army #revealed #Pentagon #documents #Moscow #Times