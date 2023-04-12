The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be dusty to partly cloudy, with the chance of some cumulus rain clouds forming in the east during the day, with a rise in temperatures, and winds light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust and dust, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility in some open areas.

Wind: Southeasterly – Northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Arabian Gulf: light to medium waves, while the first tide will occur at 20:37, the second tide at 05:21, the first tide at 21:55.

Sea of ​​Oman: Light waves, while the first tide will occur at 15:58, the second tide at 02:26, ​​the first tide at 08:50, and the second tide at 21:47.