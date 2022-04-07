We open Press Review with a review of the headlines of ‘Le Monde’, ‘Libération’, ‘Le Figaro’ and ‘Mediapart’ in the countdown to the first round of the French presidential election. We comment on the caricatures of the candidates, signed by Sié and Coco. With the ‘Acrimed’ observatory and an article in ‘Public Agenda’ we see how the media participate in turning public debate to the right, which does not imply that French society has also taken that path.

