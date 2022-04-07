AR Madrid Thursday, April 7, 2022, 4:42 p.m.



On December 11, 2020, the planet took a good rain and, specifically, millions. That Friday, the Euromillions game, where several European countries participate, distributed one of its highest jackpots: 200 million.

A special prize that went to a French citizen who bet on 6, 9, 13, 24 and 41 and, in addition, marked stars 3 and 12. After 9:00 p.m., Guy’s bet, nickname of the winner, coincided number by number with the result of the draw.

“Since I heard that I had won the EuroMillions jackpot, I knew that I wanted to share my luck with others,” says Isabelle Cesari, who is responsible at Française des Jeux (the entity that regulates Lotteries in France) for relations with prize winners. important in an interview on TF1.

From millionaire to philatropist



Nothing is known about his real name, only his nickname Guy and that he registered that ticket days before the draw. Now, a year and a half later, his first great action is known:

Anyama.

Thanks to much of the pot, the exact amount is unknown, Guy founded this foundation “as a result of a compelling desire to act for nature and human beings that I have had for years,” he says on his website. “I only played during important pots, with a purpose: to dedicate most of this sum to the creation of a foundation”, he adds in the founding letter.

The idea comes from afar. “In my life I have witnessed in the Ivory Coast the constant passage of trucks loaded with trees cut in the forests of Burkina Faso,” quotes the French millionaire in an interview in Le Parisien. In fact, the name of the foundation is a community of 150,000 in the south of the African country.

“My dream has never been to acquire boats, castles or other sports cars, I prefer to be useful and make sense of this money, with the maximum positive impact,” Guy emphasizes. “From the first moment it was clear to me,” he adds in Anyama.

According to the head of the Lotteries in France, these actions are common. Many lottery winners invest part of their winnings in charitable and social goals.

Now, part of these 200 million will serve to finance three axes: forests, biodiversity and support for caregivers. “We act to protect the living and find a balanced and respectful coexistence between nature and humanity,” they point out.

Beyond his philanthropic adventure, Guy has also indulged himself. “I have done work on my house and I have bought another one as a second home,” he explains to Le Parisien.