Real Madrid have followed Liverpool to the Champions League final after a terrific battle. Four days after winning the 35th Spanish football championship early, “The Royals” defeated Manchester City 3-1 (2-1, 0-0) after extra time in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening. The English champions won the equally spectacular first duel 4:3.

British press reviews:

“The Sun”: “Pep Guardiola has found some extraordinary ways to lose key Champions League games in his six years as Manchester City manager. But none of them drove the ex-Barcelona boss anywhere near as crazy as this one.”

“Daily Mail”: “Man City self-destructs in Madrid.”

Daily Mirror: “Pep’s nightmare! Man City surrender in stoppage time while Real Madrid snatch the last place in the Champions League final.”

The Times: “Ambusked in Madrid: two crazy minutes in stoppage time drive City insane.”

Spanish press reviews:

“Marca”: “Real Madrid are writing the greatest heroic story ever told.”

“El Mundo Deportivo”: “Don’t try to explain it because honestly there’s no explanation for the thing with Real Madrid and the Champions League. In the 89th minute the Whites were out of the final, and in the 95th minute they were in the Champions League final. Another wondrous historic night for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu (…).”

“La Vanguardia”: “The myth of the Bernabeu is also engulfing Guardiola’s City.”

El Mundo: “New miracle at the Bernabeu.”