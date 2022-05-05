KLM will repay 311 million euros in state aid since the corona pandemic. That reports the airline thursday† KLM borrowed a total of 3.4 billion euros to get through the corona pandemic. Because the airline has only actually used an amount of 942 million euros from this loan, a debt of 631 million euros remains after the recent repayment.

The airline’s revenue more than doubled in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, enabling KLM to repay part of its debt. If the recovery continues, KLM plans to continue to repay the loan this year.

In recent times, there has been more travel because many countries have relaxed their entry rules. In total, almost five million passengers traveled with KLM in the past quarter. In the first quarter of last year there were almost one and a half million. The airline says that passenger numbers continue to rise despite the closure of Russian airspace, forcing several flights to be detoured.