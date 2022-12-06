The international media are also concerned about Oliver Bierhoff’s departure from the German Football Association four days after the preliminary round of the national team at the World Cup in Qatar:

Spain:

“AS”: “Heads are rolling in Germany. Manager Oliver Bierhoff announced his resignation just four days after losing the World Cup in the preliminary round. It didn’t take long for the World Cup debacle to have consequences for the management team.”

“Marca”: “The first head rolls in Germany: Bierhoff leaves the DFB. Germany gets a new face after the dramatic World Cup. The legendary Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and academy, has terminated his contract with immediate effect.”

“Mundo Deportivo”: “The second German World Cup fiasco in a row claims the first victim. It is Oliver Bierhoff who is stepping down as manager.”

Great Britain:

“The Sun”: “Germany’s legend Oliver Bierhoff is the first victim after his nation’s embarrassing World Cup.”

“Daily Mirror”: “The German association throws Bierhoff out after a disastrous World Cup. The DFB-Elf experienced a shocking World Cup. Further changes are pending.”

France:

“L’Équipe”: “After Germany was eliminated from the group stage of a World Cup for the second time in a row, the revolution is now beginning. The general director of the association, Oliver Bierhoff, is resigning from his post.”

Italy:

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Chaos in Germany, Bierhoff resigns. Oliver Bierhoff leaves the German national team and gives up all his posts at the association. It is the consequence of Germany’s elimination from the World Cup for the second time in a row in the group phase.”