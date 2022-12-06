The emeritus king will not have to respond to Corinna Larsen’s accusations before British judges for the period prior to her abdication, after the Court of Appeal has confirmed that she benefits from the sovereign immunity that international conventions grant to the heads of Condition. Larsen will have to decide if she pursues her claim for harassment and subsequent damages.

It is possible that the sentence announced this Tuesday puts an end to the preliminary phase of the judicial procedure, which until now has studied the issue of immunity. A judge of the High Court of England and Wales decided in March that Juan Carlos was not protected by the British State Immunity law, which translates international conventions. He also denied her the right to appeal.

The emeritus king changed lawyers and the new ones convinced the Court of Appeal to hear his case. The court now annuls the competence of the British courts to decide on acts denounced by Larsen, which allegedly occurred before June 2014, such as the alleged harassment of the former director of the National Intelligence Center, Félix Sanz Roldán, or the intrusion of contractors of the Spanish government in his home in Monaco.

Damages

The last decision of the judges would open the door for the remaining substance of the lawsuit to be analyzed. Corinna Larsen, who would have maintained a sentimental relationship with the Spanish king and would have received 65 million from him that she does not want to return, requests a restraining order against the emeritus and financial compensation for damage to her health and her reputation.

Some of the acts described in Larsen’s initial lawsuit are conversations that Juan Carlos would have had with mutual friends, in which he would have spoken ill of her, or articles published in newspapers that would be aimed at damaging his reputation. He would have to show that the acts he denounces fall under the Protection from Harassment Act in England and Wales, or that he suffered damage to his mental health that warrants compensation.