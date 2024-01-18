Presidential elections | What is the most important job of the president? Live broadcast of Aamulehti's presidential exam in progress

Aamulehti's presidential exam is organized at the University of Tampere.

All nine presidential candidates will gather for Aamulehti's presidential exam on Thursday at 18:30. HS will show the exam live from the main campus of the University of Tampere.

In the exam, answers are sought, among other things, to what is the most important task of the president of the republic today, and what kind of value leader Finland will have in 2024.