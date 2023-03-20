Dhe Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping this Monday for a three-day state visit to Moscow. The visit takes place against the background of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, the talks, which are scheduled to run until Wednesday, are about developing relations into an all-encompassing partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China. Putin and Xi have met about 40 times over the years.

The guest from Beijing comes in handy for Putin because he can show that he is not internationally isolated. China has not condemned the war against Ukraine and is committed to peace negotiations. It is also the first visit since an arrest warrant was issued against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to this arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in The Hague in his video address on Sunday. He spoke of a turning point: from now on it is clear that Russia will have to answer for its crimes. “The evil state will be held accountable for every act of terrorism against Ukrainians,” said Zelenskyy. For his country, Monday is the 390th day of fighting back against the Russian invasion.

Putin: Thank you for China’s “balanced stance” on Ukraine

Before the visit from China, Putin underlined the importance of bilateral Russian-Chinese relations. They have never been as close as they are now, Putin wrote in an article for the newspaper Renmin Ribao (People's Daily). The Kremlin published the Russian version of the text on its website.







The Kremlin chief thanked “China for its balanced position on the events in Ukraine”. China is considered a close ally of Russia. At the same time, Beijing has largely adhered to international sanctions against Moscow so as not to become the target of punitive measures itself. A peace initiative recently presented by Beijing was met with disappointment in the West.

Xi Jinping updated these Chinese ideas in an article for the Russian government newspaper Rossisjkaja Gazeta. He explained that any settlement of the Ukraine conflict would have to respect the goals and principles of the UN Charter. This includes the territorial integrity of all states. At the same time, Xi said the "reasonable concerns of all states in the field of security" must be taken into account. All efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis should be supported. It is important to maintain the stability of the global production and supply chains.







In his article, Putin welcomed Beijing’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. The two heads of state spoke out in favor of a multipolar world order that would not be dominated by one power.

Zelenskyj: Russia will have to answer for itself

According to Zelenskyy, Russia will have to answer for all crimes committed in the war against Ukraine. It is about “responsibility for every attack on Ukraine, for every life destroyed, for every deported Ukrainian child.” The international arrest warrant against Putin for kidnapping Ukrainian children is “a really important result of international law for Ukraine”: From now on, clear that at the end of the war Russia would have to assume “the full range of its responsibilities”, said the Ukrainian president.