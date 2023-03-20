The Denver Nuggets They have been through a rough patch lately in the NBA, having lost 5 of the last 7 games, although they seem to have gotten back on track, beating the brooklyn nets.

The Most Valuable Player of the last 2 seasons of the best basketball league in the world, Nikola Jokicwas the one who led the Nuggets to victory, adding a new triple-double to his collection.

Jokic had 22 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, followed by 25 shooting points. Jamal Murraywho added 8 assists, and 28 more points from Michael Porter Jr, who shone from the 3-point line with 5 of 8.

For a few days now, the Denver Nuggets led by Michael Malonethey are already qualified for the NBA playoffs, so they are really only fighting in these last 10 games to stay on top of the Western Conference.

Denver is in first place in the West, with a record of 48 wins and 24 losses, 4 games above the Sacramento Kings, who are second, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies with a record of 43 wins and 27 losses.

Nikola Jokic is among the favorites to be the season’s MVP again, and if he does, he would be just the fourth player in history to win 3 awards in a row, joining Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell.