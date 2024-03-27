President | The first provincial trip of the presidential couple is to Eastern Finland: The program includes a visit to the border and a school

The presidential couple will visit the border station and meet the representatives of the city of Joensuu and the townspeople on their first visit to Finland.

President Alexander Stubb will make his first domestic trip as president on Wednesday. Stubb and mate Suzanne Innes-Stubb are visiting Eastern Finland.

The day starts at the Tohmajärvi border station, where the activities of the North Karelia border guard are presented to the presidential couple.

After this, the presidential couple will meet representatives of the city of Joensuu.

They will also get to know the Joensuu elementary school and meet citizens at the Joensuu market over market coffee.

Eastern Finland and the border situation has been the subject of extensive attention for a long time.

The background is, for example, Russia's supposed hybrid influence on the border.

In addition, several regions of Eastern Finland have suffered from a decrease in tourism and cross-border traffic following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Stubb can be expected to comment on, among other things, these themes during the day.

Government recently presented a draft law the so-called “conversion law”, on the basis of which the entry of asylum seekers could be prevented and the reception of applications significantly limited.

The bill has received significant criticism from experts.

Stubby first trip abroad as president oriented For NATO's Nordic Response exercises in the Norwegian Basin.

In the near future, he is also visiting Sweden, where the presidential couple is invited for a state visit at the end of April.