Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting at the joint headquarters of the military branches, heard the proposals of the commanders on the immediate and medium-term actions within the framework of the special operation. This was reported on Saturday, December 17, in the Telegram channel “Kremlin. News”.

“Dear comrades, we will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals regarding our immediate and medium-term actions,” he said. “Gazeta.Ru”.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov earlier in the day said that the Russian leader got acquainted with the work of the joint headquarters of the military branches involved in the special operation, and also heard a report on the progress of the NMD and held a meeting and separate meetings with military leaders.

The commander of the joint group of Russian troops, Sergei Surovikin, in a report to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in November, said that the situation in the zone of the special operation had been stabilized.

According to him, the combat capabilities of the joint group of troops and forces have significantly increased. Russian troops stop all attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a timely manner.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

