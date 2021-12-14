Russian President Vladimir Putin entered the top 10 most revered men in the world in 2021. This is evidenced by the results of a poll published by YouGov on Tuesday, December 14.

The Russian leader has climbed three positions this year and eventually took ninth place.

Topped the ranking of the most revered men and women, as in last year, former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, respectively.

The top 10 also includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Chinese President Xi Jinping, football players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, actor Jackie Chan, as well as Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Former and current US presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden ranked 13th and 20th, respectively, according to website companies.

The most revered women were also named actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, actresses Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Priyanka Chopra, singer Taylor Swift and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The company noted that the first three lines in both lists remained unchanged from last year.

As reported “Gazeta.Ru”, the survey has been conducted since the spring of this year. More than 42 thousand people from 38 countries took part in it.

In 2019, Putin was on the tenth line of this rating. He was four positions ahead of then-US President Donald Trump.

In 2018, Putin topped Forbes magazine’s list of the most influential Russians. As the publication wrote, this happened automatically, because he took second place in the global ranking of the most influential people in the world.