Tuesday, February 7, 2023
President of ‘Win Sports’ leaves the sports channel after more than a decade

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in Sports
Jaime Parada

Jaime Parada, president of Win Sports.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Jaime Parada, president of Win Sports.

Jaime Parada, an industrial engineer, has been immersed in the television media for a long time.

Jaime Paradaone of the heads of ‘Win Sports’, leaves the presidency of the channel after more than 10 years linked to the company, according to what the journalist César Augusto Londoño commented on Tuesday, who until recently was one of the most visible faces of ‘ Win’.

stop is going

Although so far the organization of the channel has not reported details of Parada’s departure, Londoño reported that there are rumors that he would go to another group of media.

Parada, an industrial engineer from the Catholic University, has also worked throughout his career at TV Cable and at Telmex Colombia.

