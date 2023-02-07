President of ‘Win Sports’ leaves the sports channel after more than a decade

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jaime Parada, president of Win Sports.
Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Jaime Parada, president of Win Sports.
Jaime Parada, an industrial engineer, has been immersed in the television media for a long time.
Jaime Paradaone of the heads of ‘Win Sports’, leaves the presidency of the channel after more than 10 years linked to the company, according to what the journalist César Augusto Londoño commented on Tuesday, who until recently was one of the most visible faces of ‘ Win’.
stop is going
Although so far the organization of the channel has not reported details of Parada’s departure, Londoño reported that there are rumors that he would go to another group of media.
Jaime Parada leaves the Canal @WinSportsTV After 11 years, 5 in the presidency of the Channel and a successful management, he leaves the awnings of WIN Sports. Here we tell you the news and where it goes. Success for Jaime who was key to the sustainability of our football in the pandemic pic.twitter.com/20cUKQwJ82
— Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) February 7, 2023
Parada, an industrial engineer from the Catholic University, has also worked throughout his career at TV Cable and at Telmex Colombia.
SPORTS
