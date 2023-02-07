President of ‘Win Sports’ leaves the sports channel after more than a decade

Jaime Paradaone of the heads of ‘Win Sports’, leaves the presidency of the channel after more than 10 years linked to the company, according to what the journalist César Augusto Londoño commented on Tuesday, who until recently was one of the most visible faces of ‘ Win’.

Although so far the organization of the channel has not reported details of Parada’s departure, Londoño reported that there are rumors that he would go to another group of media.

Jaime Parada leaves the Canal @WinSportsTV After 11 years, 5 in the presidency of the Channel and a successful management, he leaves the awnings of WIN Sports. Here we tell you the news and where it goes. Success for Jaime who was key to the sustainability of our football in the pandemic pic.twitter.com/20cUKQwJ82 — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) February 7, 2023

Parada, an industrial engineer from the Catholic University, has also worked throughout his career at TV Cable and at Telmex Colombia.

