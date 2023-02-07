Agents from a discotheque in the south prohibited Ezio Oliva’s entry and he starred in an altercation, in which he ended up being pushed by the local workers. The images were broadcast by “Love and fire”.

What happened? ezio olive It was recorded while he was involved in an altercation with the security agent of a nightclub in the south. According to Rodrigo González in “Amor y fuego”, on February 6, Karen Schwarz’s husband tried to force himself into the establishment and ended up being attacked. “There is no entry,” the workers told the Peruvian singer, but he kept insisting on entering. The interpreter was without the mother of his daughter when the incident occurred.

After what was seen, ‘Peluchín’ did not hesitate to comment on what happened. “What a mess, if they already tell you not to enter, if they push you on top of that (…) Nobody understands why he walks safely if no one approaches him or talks to him. He walks as if he were a superstar,” he commented.