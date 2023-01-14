Mr. Dittrich, you are a roofer in Dresden. How long are you currently putting off customers who have an order?

Consolation sounds so negative. There are waiting times, no question, a few weeks, in some areas of the trade sometimes even a few months. But I think that’s normal. People wait several months for a new car, so why not a new roof or a new bathroom? Emergencies should of course be dealt with as quickly as possible. My impression is that in most cases this works.

Will waiting times decrease or increase in the future?

The baby boomers are now gradually retiring, and of course that affects us too. Today, an average of almost three months waiting time is common in the trade. In the future, customers will probably have to wait six months for a craftsman. However, this also depends on further economic developments.

Many companies have increased their prices sharply with reference to the high energy costs – not only craftsmen, but also hairdressers or bakers. Now energy prices have dropped significantly. Shouldn’t the prices go down too?

It is not only the energy prices that have led to the increase in costs. Wages are rising, so are social security contributions, and things are going up massively in all areas. These are all cost factors over which the companies have no influence. And what shouldn’t be forgotten: last summer, many energy suppliers stocked up on gas at the then high market prices. Since the contract prices do not go down again holterdiepolter.

So prices will stay high?

I’m afraid so. I am concerned about this development. We must be careful that craftsmen – even for the middle class – do not become unaffordable. One of the reasons for this is that there is massive discrimination against wage-intensive work in Germany. The contributions to our social systems are primarily linked to the factors of work and wages. The labor factor must be relieved. How the social systems will be financed in the future must be put to the test. But nobody wants to go there. Politicians are accepting that the proportion of undeclared work is growing.







How much of what the customer pays for a craftsman’s hour stays with the company?

It depends on the industry and the region. But let’s make a rough estimate: If a craftsman charges 75 euros per hour, 19 percent of that is VAT. 63 euros remain. About 20 euros go to the business costs: for the transporter, the drill, the computer, the office. If the employee earns 20 euros gross per hour, the employer adds the same amount, or even more, to employer contributions to social security, the professional association, public holiday bonuses, vacation pay and so on. Then there is not much left.



Jörg Dittrich has been the new President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH) since the beginning of December. He was born in Dresden in 1969, where he also trained as a roofer in the family business in the 1980s. He later completed a degree in civil engineering. He has been the fourth generation to run the company since 1997, and he also has a business in Poland. Dittrich holds the office of ZDH President on a voluntary basis. Before him, it was held by Hans Peter Wollseifer for nine years.

Many housing companies are stopping new construction projects because of the rise in interest rates and construction costs. After years of bulging order books, is the trade now threatened with a great void?

I don’t feel it myself yet, but roofers are always six to eight months behind due to the construction process. On the other hand, companies in the shell construction sector are already reporting that hardly any orders are coming in for this year or are even being cancelled. The federal government has to be very careful. If new construction and energy-efficient building refurbishment do not quickly pick up speed again, there is a risk of losing capacities in the construction sector, which we urgently need for infrastructure, housing and refurbishment projects in the long term.

Have you already made your wishes known to the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs?