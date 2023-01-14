Patients with symptoms must be quarantined for 10 days; if test result is negative, isolation may end sooner

THE WHO (World Health Organization) updated on Friday (13.jan.2023) the isolation guidelines for covid. now recommend 10 days of quarantine for patients with symptoms who only tested once. Before, the norms spoke of 13 days.

To the patients without symptomsthe organization suggests 5 days of isolation, against 10 days before. The quarantine can end, before the recommended time, if a new test is carried out and the result is negative.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health recommends 5 days of isolation for patients who have been without symptoms for at least 24 hours and have taken a test whose result was negative.

It is also possible to leave the quarantine in 7 days, as long as the person has no fever and is not using antipyretic medication. Read the guidelines in the infographic below:

“Evidence considered by the guideline development group showed that people without symptoms are much less likely to transmit the virus than those with symptoms”says the WHO.

“Although very low certainty, evidence also showed that people with symptoms discharged on the 5th day after symptom onset are at risk of infecting 3 times as many people as those discharged on the 10th day”complete.

MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED

WHO continues to recommend the use of masks in community settings.

“Masks are recommended after recent exposure to COVID-19, when someone has or suspects they have Covid, when someone is at high risk of severe Covid, and for anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space”informs the organization.