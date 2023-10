President of Detroit synagogue was found dead this Saturday (21) | Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

The president of a synagogue in the city of Detroit, in the state of Michigan, USA, was found dead this Saturday (21) outside the house where she lived.

Samantha Woll was 40 years old and ran the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue. She was stabbed to death.

The Police are investigating the case and, for now, the motivation for the crime has not been identified. At the scene of the murder, a trail of blood was found leading to the victim’s house, which leads police officers to believe that the crime took place inside the residence.

According to information from the newspaper Detroit Free Press, In addition to running the synagogue, Samantha Woll spent much of her career in state politics, working on or managing campaigns.

Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, for whom Woll worked between 2019 and 2021, mourned her death and wrote on social media that “in politics and in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding between religions, bringing light to the darkness”.