Moto3 – Australian GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|39:57.919
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|+0.407
|3
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|+4,329
|4
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|+23.062
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|+31.661
|6
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|+31.702
|7
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|+32,326
|8
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|+32,923
|9
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|+33,379
|10
|Lorenzo Fellon
|KTM
|+35.375
|11
|Nicola Carraro
|Honda
|+46.470
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|CFMoto
|+53,566
|13
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|+1:02.607
|14
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|+1:02.880
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|+1:16.638
Race report
As announced in recent days by the weather forecast, the Australian Grand Prix actually took place in critical conditions and very at the limit between low temperatures, rain and strong winds. The demonstration of all the difficulties that the Moto3 riders encountered had already been noticed in the deployment laps with some crashes, including those of Moreira (who later retired during the race despite the miracle of the mechanics before the start), Bertelle and above all Holgado, who was also injured with a cut at the height of the eyebrow. Despite this, the race started regularly, with Sasaki good at maintaining the lead of the race at least during the first lap, before being overtaken by an incredible driver Adrian Fernandez, author of a thrilling start. The Japanese, between the fifth and sixth lap, then lost the podium spot as well Öncü and Kelso, looking for his first career podium right in front of his home crowd. As happened in the starting laps, Ortolà, Muñoz and Aji also had to raise the white flag halfway through the race due to other crashes, but the first twist occurred on lap 16: Fernandez, up until that moment the absolute leader of the race, he in fact lost control of his Leopard, giving the leadership back to Sasaki, able to exploit an error by Öncü, who also slipped behind Kelso. However, the Turkish KTM rider did not give up, first overtaking the Australian and then, right on the last lap, Sasaki. In this way, Öncü secured his third victory of the season, denying Sasaki the great opportunity to move to the top of the general classification on equal points with Masia. The Spaniard, who reached 8th at the finish line, can in fact maintain his lead leadership at 4 points from his rival and 22 from Holgado, only 13th.
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|217
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|213
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|196
|4
|David Alonso
|KTM
|180
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|180
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|Honda
|152
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|GasGas
|128
|8
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|111
|9
|David Munoz
|KTM
|102
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|CFMoto
|100
|11
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|91
|12
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|89
|13
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|65
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|64
|15
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|58
|16
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|50
|17
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|36
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|36
|19
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|33
|20
|David Salvador
|KTM
|31
|21
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|30
|22
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|21
|23
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|17
|24
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|11
|25
|Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|7
|26
|Lorenzo Fellon
|KTM
|6
|27
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|28
|Nicola Carraro
|Honda
|5
|29
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|4
|30
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|3
Next appointment
The three-week Asian-Oceanic tour will end next weekend, with the fourth edition of Thai Grand Prix. Before the break, the fourth to last round of the world championship will be held from 27 to 29 October on the Buriram track, a track that made its debut in the MotoGP in 2018 before temporarily disappearing from the radar of the calendar in the two-year period 2020-2021, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency.
#Moto3 #Phillip #Island #Race #Oncu #passes #Sasaki #lap #FormulaPassion