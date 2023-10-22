Moto3 – Australian GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Deniz Öncü KTM 39:57.919 2 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.407 3 Joel Kelso CFMoto +4,329 4 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +23.062 5 Adrian Fernandez Honda +31.661 6 Riccardo Rossi Honda +31.702 7 Taiyo Furusato Honda +32,326 8 Jaume Masia KTM +32,923 9 Matteo Bertelle Honda +33,379 10 Lorenzo Fellon KTM +35.375 11 Nicola Carraro Honda +46.470 12 Stefano Nepa CFMoto +53,566 13 Daniel Holgado KTM +1:02.607 14 Joshua Whatley Honda +1:02.880 15 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +1:16.638

Race report

As announced in recent days by the weather forecast, the Australian Grand Prix actually took place in critical conditions and very at the limit between low temperatures, rain and strong winds. The demonstration of all the difficulties that the Moto3 riders encountered had already been noticed in the deployment laps with some crashes, including those of Moreira (who later retired during the race despite the miracle of the mechanics before the start), Bertelle and above all Holgado, who was also injured with a cut at the height of the eyebrow. Despite this, the race started regularly, with Sasaki good at maintaining the lead of the race at least during the first lap, before being overtaken by an incredible driver Adrian Fernandez, author of a thrilling start. The Japanese, between the fifth and sixth lap, then lost the podium spot as well Öncü and Kelso, looking for his first career podium right in front of his home crowd. As happened in the starting laps, Ortolà, Muñoz and Aji also had to raise the white flag halfway through the race due to other crashes, but the first twist occurred on lap 16: Fernandez, up until that moment the absolute leader of the race, he in fact lost control of his Leopard, giving the leadership back to Sasaki, able to exploit an error by Öncü, who also slipped behind Kelso. However, the Turkish KTM rider did not give up, first overtaking the Australian and then, right on the last lap, Sasaki. In this way, Öncü secured his third victory of the season, denying Sasaki the great opportunity to move to the top of the general classification on equal points with Masia. The Spaniard, who reached 8th at the finish line, can in fact maintain his lead leadership at 4 points from his rival and 22 from Holgado, only 13th.

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Jaume Masia KTM 217 2 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 213 3 Daniel Holgado KTM 196 4 David Alonso KTM 180 5 Deniz Öncü KTM 180 6 Ivan Ortola Honda 152 7 Diogo Moreira GasGas 128 8 José Antonio Rueda KTM 111 9 David Munoz KTM 102 10 Stefano Nepa CFMoto 100 11 Kaito Toba Honda 91 12 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 89 13 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 65 14 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 64 15 Riccardo Rossi Honda 58 16 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 50 17 Joel Kelso CFMoto 36 18 Taiyo Furusato Honda 36 19 Matteo Bertelle Honda 33 20 David Salvador KTM 31 21 Romano Fenati Honda 30 22 Scott Odgen Honda 21 23 Andrea Migno KTM 17 24 Adrian Fernandez Honda 11 25 Filippo Farioli KTM 7 26 Lorenzo Fellon KTM 6 27 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 28 Nicola Carraro Honda 5 29 Mario Aji Honda 4 30 Joshua Whatley Honda 3

Next appointment

The three-week Asian-Oceanic tour will end next weekend, with the fourth edition of Thai Grand Prix. Before the break, the fourth to last round of the world championship will be held from 27 to 29 October on the Buriram track, a track that made its debut in the MotoGP in 2018 before temporarily disappearing from the radar of the calendar in the two-year period 2020-2021, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency.