Surangel Wipes confirmed his country’s participation in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) Which will be hosted by the UAE in Dubai Expo City, next November.

He added, “The UAE is a leading country in the field of promoting sustainability and diversifying energy sources, although it is one of the largest energy producers in the world, and it acts responsibly regarding climate and environmental issues,” according to WAM agency..

He continued, “The UAE has a leading role in climate action, as a responsible and reliable partner of the international community in supporting clean energy transition efforts, as it hosts the largest solar energy projects in the world.”

And he added, “The UAE has also invested generously in solar energy projects in many countries of the world, in addition to its large investments in peaceful nuclear energy projects in Abu Dhabi.”

The President of Palau said: “My country supports the appointment of Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE’s special envoy for climate change, as president of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.” COP28″.

He concluded his statement by saying: “We believe that energy and climate issues are linked to each other, and this requires the highest levels of constructive cooperation between oil producers and consumers, to face the challenges of climate and global warming, and to support efforts to preserve the environment worldwide.”