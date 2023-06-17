Saturday, June 17, 2023, 5:34 p.m.



The popular mayor Pedro Ángel Roca was elected mayor of Torre Pacheco as the most voted list, since none of the candidates obtained an absolute majority. The councilor, new to politics, like the rest of his seven government colleagues, announced his intention to lead a local executive alone “but supported by dialogue and collaboration” from the three remaining political forces, the Independent Party (PI), Vox and PSOE.

In their interventions, the spokesmen for the three opposition groups wished him the best in his management and his willingness to dialogue for the “benefit” of the residents. However, the warning of the Vox spokesman, José Francisco Garre, about the “hardness” of a local government with a minority of votes in the face of the opposition, raised the displeasure of some of those attending the plenary session: “in these circumstances you are going to have a bad time”, he reiterated up to four times, interrupted from the public seats. Garre qualified that it was not a personal bad luck, “but rather the day-to-day verification of a government that will face interests that are not general ones.”

Later, to close the act, Roca did not allude to this direct warning and proclaimed that the most important thing is to “reach out” to build together, “neighbors and parties the Torre Pacheco that we all want.”