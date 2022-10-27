Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President of Medellín: reprehensible gesture, provoked Millos fans, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Daniel Ossa

Daniel Ossa, president of MedellÃn.

Daniel Ossa, president of Medellin.

DIM qualified for the home runs, after defeating him 1-2 in El Campín.

millionaires he is not going through a good moment, he fell apart and his classification among the eight best in the tournament is in suspense, especially when on Wednesday he fell in El Campín, 1-2, with the Medellin.

The capital club hopes that on the last date they can win to ensure their presence at the ‘year-end party’, when they face oil alliance andn Barrancabermeja.

See also  Luis Suárez spoke about the possibility of being directed by Marcelo Gallardo in Uruguay

(Millionaires were left to the limit: this is the position table)
(Piqué and Shakira: Ozuna returns to the charge, strong message, in love?)

The blue followers cannot find an explanation for what is happening, because Millos, a month ago, was a solid leader, the candidate of all to become champion, but the team fell apart.

Rejection

Not even the technicianAlberto Gamerofind an explanation for what is happening and the fact is that the future of the club is not clear.

Once the commitment was over and the DIM came out the winner, its president, who was in one of the stadium’s boxes, provoked the fans of the capital club.

Daniel Ossa It was recorded sending kisses to the followers of Millonarios, who immediately rejected the gesture.

Here is the moment.
(Alberto Gamero, against the ropes in Millionaires: ‘We lost our way’)(‘Kaiser’: the sought-after footballer who never played a game in his 20-year career)

Sports

See also  Reinaldo Rueda: harsh accusation of a player from Chile, and the evidence?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#President #Medellín #reprehensible #gesture #provoked #Millos #fans #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws today Thursday 27 October 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result