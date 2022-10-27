President of Medellín: reprehensible gesture, provoked Millos fans, video

millionaires he is not going through a good moment, he fell apart and his classification among the eight best in the tournament is in suspense, especially when on Wednesday he fell in El Campín, 1-2, with the Medellin.

The capital club hopes that on the last date they can win to ensure their presence at the ‘year-end party’, when they face oil alliance andn Barrancabermeja.

The blue followers cannot find an explanation for what is happening, because Millos, a month ago, was a solid leader, the candidate of all to become champion, but the team fell apart.

Rejection

Not even the technicianAlberto Gamerofind an explanation for what is happening and the fact is that the future of the club is not clear.

Once the commitment was over and the DIM came out the winner, its president, who was in one of the stadium’s boxes, provoked the fans of the capital club.

Daniel Ossa It was recorded sending kisses to the followers of Millonarios, who immediately rejected the gesture.

Here is the moment.

How ugly this type of attitude is for Daniel Ossa, president of Independiente Medellín. Unnecessary to provoke the fans in this way. pic.twitter.com/MSORf1Ahzb – Cristian Pinzón (@Crispinllos) October 27, 2022

