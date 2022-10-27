Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch in a matter of hours and fans can’t wait to get started as soon as possible. However, Infinity Ward advised against changing the country of the consul to enter early.

Anyone who does this runs the risk of experiencing “connectivity problems,” said Infinity Ward. People who do may also be completely locked out of the game until the official launch in their country.

In some locations in Australia and New Zealand it’s already October 28th, so people in those countries are already in the game. Changing your console’s region to one of these places might seem like a good idea, but it seems Infinity Ward doesn’t want you to.

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



We remind you that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be available from tomorrow 28 October on PC and consoles. By the way: have you taken a look at the incredible realism of the Amsterdam level?

Source: GamesRadar