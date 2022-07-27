Almost a few days ago Marvel surprised locals and strangers with the revelation of new films that are approaching on the horizon, this includes two projects of avengers which will be released consecutively. And before this, some were left with the doubt of what differences there will be between Thanos Y kangthe new villain on duty.

In a recent interview, the director of Marvel StudiosKevin Feigecommented on the differences between these characters, since kang he does not seek to exterminate half the universe for his own good. Rather, he wants to conquer as many worlds as possible, and it’s not just a timeline, he’ll use the multiverse to achieve his goals.

We have already met a variant of the character in the series of Lokithe same one that exterminated Sylvie to give way to a multiversal chaos, having strong consequences and that later affected Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, he was the most passive version of the villain, but his other variants will not be so kind, and the clearest example will be the one that they will present to us in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Here the statements of feige:

It’s really impressive what Jonathan Majors is capable of doing. And all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we’ll see him do. He is really great… What I love is that he is totally different from Thanos. What is completely different? which isn’t just, ‘What if…there’s a bigger purple guy with a helmet?’ That’s not… you know, that’s not who Kang is. Kang is a very different kind of villain and the fact that there are many, many different characters is what is most exciting and what sets him apart the most.

Remember that we will see kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the February 17, 2023 in theaters.

Via: Screenrant