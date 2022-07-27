Changes respond to warnings from companies that regulation could provide double taxation

O US Treasury Department (United States) adjusted the regulation on foreign tax credit this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022). The correction is a response to companies that feared that measures in the rules would imply double taxation.

Two sets of technical corrections to the regulation released in December 2021 (read the intact – 230 KB) are intended to prevent the “Cost Recovery” restrict some foreign taxes to credit status, according to the news agency Bloomberg.

The amendment differentiates between US and foreign income tax rules for credit eligibility. The new regulation brought impediments that caused the disqualification of some taxes as foreign tax credits.

The department also intends to propose rules to make it easier for companies to claim foreign tax credits on taxes related to royaltieswhich is the payment for the right to use and sell a good.

The credit serves as a tax incentive. The measure allows taxes paid outside the US by US-based companies to be considered for the company’s US tax liabilities. In addition, it prevents foreign and, subsequently, US taxes from being charged on profits.