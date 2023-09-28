President | Niinistö speaks at the National Defense Course Association’s seminar, live broadcast underway

The seminar is organized in the main building of the University of Helsinki.

President Sauli Niinistö will speak at the Max Jakobson Lecture series seminar of the National Defense Course Association today around 6 pm. The seminar will be held in the main building of the University of Helsinki.

HS shows a live broadcast of the talk in this article.

Sweden’s former defense minister will also speak at the seminar Peter Hultqvist and director of research at The German Marshall Fund of the United States Heather Conley.

The seminar has already received media attention in advance, as the university’s students took over the main building on Tuesday of last week. Yesterday, Wednesday, the university announced that it would evict the squatters because of the seminar. However, on Thursday afternoon, the university gave the squatters permission to stay in the premises, as long as the guests can go to the seminar organized in the ballroom.