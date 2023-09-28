Thursday, September 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

President | Niinistö speaks at the National Defense Course Association’s seminar, live broadcast underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
President | Niinistö speaks at the National Defense Course Association’s seminar, live broadcast underway

The seminar is organized in the main building of the University of Helsinki.

President Sauli Niinistö will speak at the Max Jakobson Lecture series seminar of the National Defense Course Association today around 6 pm. The seminar will be held in the main building of the University of Helsinki.

HS shows a live broadcast of the talk in this article.

Sweden’s former defense minister will also speak at the seminar Peter Hultqvist and director of research at The German Marshall Fund of the United States Heather Conley.

The seminar has already received media attention in advance, as the university’s students took over the main building on Tuesday of last week. Yesterday, Wednesday, the university announced that it would evict the squatters because of the seminar. However, on Thursday afternoon, the university gave the squatters permission to stay in the premises, as long as the guests can go to the seminar organized in the ballroom.

See also  Violence situation in Porvoo | The dispute ended in a shooting, involving minors

#President #Niinistö #speaks #National #Defense #Associations #seminar #live #broadcast #underway

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The ultimatum that the Chivas board would have given to Paunovic

The ultimatum that the Chivas board would have given to Paunovic

Recommended

No Result
View All Result