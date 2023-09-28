“The date of the classics” is the most anticipated day of all in the 2023 Professional League Cup, which will cross the long-time rivals plus other close matchups on matchday 7, and logically among the highlights will be Find the Avellaneda classic between “Academicos” and “Rojos”: Racing will host Independiente in the duel between neighbors.
Regarding the team that will be home to the Cilindro de Avellaneda, in the clash that will take place this Saturday, September 30 starting at 7 p.m., three footballers who were absent against Godoy Cruz on the last date will be at the disposal of DT Fernando Gago for the transcendental duel. They are Sigali, Colombo and Moreno, although “Pintita” will have to determine if they are ready to go from the start.
Regarding the visit, Mauricio Isla, Chilean defender of Independiente, trained alongside the group but once again felt discomfort due to his muscular overload, so they will continue testing him during the week and he is not ruled out to start against Racing on Saturday, then of the equality of the “Red” at home without goals, against Instituto de Córdoba.
These are the possible lineups of Racing and Independiente for the Avellaneda classic:
Goalkeeper: Gabriel Arias
Right side: Gaston Martirena
Central: Leo Sigali
Central: Tobias Rubio
Central: Gonzalo Piovi
Left side: Gabriel Rojas
Central midfielder: Aníbal Moreno
Central midfielder: Jonathan Gomez
Offensive midfielder: Juan Fernando Quintero
Forward: Agustin Ojeda
Forward: Roger Martínez
Goalkeeper: Rodrigo Rey
Right side: Mauritius Island
Central: Felipe Aguilar
Central: Javier Baez
Central: Joaquin Laso
Left side: Damian Perez
Central midfielder: Ivan Marcone
Midfielder : Federico Mancuello
Offensive midfielder: Brian Martinez
Forward: Alexis Cinnamon
Forward: Matías Giménez
