President Jair Bolsonaro will soon land in Moscow, the capital of Russia, for a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Russian president. Disembarkation takes place in the afternoon in Russia, due to the extra 6-hour time difference. Bolsonaro arrives shortly after Russia announced the withdrawal of part of the military troops from the Ukrainian border.

In Moscow, Bolsonaro will meet with Putin tomorrow (16) for a bilateral meeting with only interpreters. The two should make a joint statement after the conversation, then head to lunch. The meeting is scheduled to take place between 1 pm and 3 pm, local time, and will be at the Kremlin, seat of the Russian government, located on Red Square, one of Moscow’s main tourist attractions.

The Brazilian president will participate in a meeting with Russian businessmen. Among the main issues to be discussed on the trip is the purchase of Russian fertilizers by Brazil.

According to Bolsonaro, the trip should deal with topics such as energy, defense and agriculture. The political-economic and trade relations between the two nations, which are members of the BRICS, a group of countries that includes China, South Africa and India, should also be discussed.

The Brazilian president will remain in the Russian capital until Thursday (17), when he will travel to Budapest, capital of Hungary, where he will meet the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán.

