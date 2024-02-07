Spain plays the Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on Saturday, February 23, but it will not do so where it was supposed to. It turns out that the duel was scheduled at the Nuevo Mirandilla (9:00 p.m.), but Cádiz, once it learned that LaLiga had scheduled its league match against Celta on Sunday (2:00 p.m.), has refused to host the match because it understands that the grass It will be damaged, since the first team also plans to do training the day before the match. The response of the Spanish Federation, annoyed, has been to move the meeting to La Cartuja (Seville).

Once the selection has been classified for the playoffs of the tournament, which could earn it a place in the Games for the first time in its history – it is enough to reach the final or place third in case France (it faces Germany) does advance to the final – the federation agreed with the Junta de Andalucía celebrate the two stakes in their lands. The options to choose were Cádiz and Seville, and the federative body agreed to hold a clash in each place to, among other things, reach more people. Everything was agreed and closed, to the point that a team expedition went a few weeks ago to visit the facilities. But Cádiz has denied the major and, just two weeks before the semi-final, it has refused to host the match. He alleges the tightness of the calendar and affirms that the agreement was not made official because they made the clash subject to their league match being on a Monday and not on Sunday as has been set. They also add that financial compensation was not discussed either. “The RFEF regrets the inconvenience that this situation may have caused to fans, and will refund the amount of all tickets to those who had already purchased them,” the federation says in an official statement.

The response of the Andalusian Government, in connivance with the national team, has been to move the match to La Cartuja, where the final will also be held. “The argument used to deny the spectacle of the women's team to the fans of Cádiz is not supported by precedents in football,” say sources from the federation, who recall that Alcorcón recently hosted a Queen's Cup match for the morning and another in the afternoon of the club, that the final of the previous women's Super Cup was held in Leganés on a Saturday, with Leganés playing on Monday, and that the national team played in Málaga on a Tuesday and on Wednesday the club played in the Cup King. “The Federation deeply regrets that this is happening, especially after trying to solve this matter for days, but the incomprehensible attitude of Cádiz has not allowed it,” the statement adds, while ensuring that they will return the full amount of the tickets sold.

