In Novosibirsk, the FSB detained the organizers of an illegal migration channel

In Novosibirsk, members of a criminal group organized a channel for illegal migration from neighboring countries. They issued fictitious employment contracts to visitors. This is reported by TASS with reference to the regional Directorate of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

A case was opened against the man and two women under the article “Organization of illegal migration”. The suspects admitted their guilt and were placed under house arrest.

It is noted that two of the foreigners “legalized” by the detained organized a drug laboratory in the Bolotninsky district of the Novosibirsk region. 44 kilograms of mephedrone worth 110 million rubles, 1.5 tons of precursors and laboratory equipment were seized from her. The perpetrators were detained. A case was initiated under the article “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs.”

Earlier it became known that in Yekaterinburg, law enforcement officers detained six local residents who organized the illegal stay of more than four thousand migrants in the region.