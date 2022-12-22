blizzcon convention Blizzard, will return in 2023. The details of the modality of the event, which could be face-to-face, hybrid or completely online, have not yet been announced. Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment, confirmed the Blizzcon in his statement of the activities of the year.

Ybarra issued a statement through which they specified personnel changes that the company had and also about the events.

In the first instance, emphasis was placed on the appointment of April McKee as Blizzard Executive Producer for BlizzCon —formerly head of Xbox Gaming. She has held the position since this year, despite the fact that the event did not take place.

However, Ybarra confirmed:

“Yeah, we’re bringing back BlizzCon.”

However, details about it will be revealed soon.

Source: Blizzard

We recommend: Tribe Gaming wins the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2022

the other blizzcon

2021: It was an online event, due to the circumstances of the COVID pandemic. In this, advertisements for heroes of Overwatch for Overwatch 2.

due to the circumstances of the COVID pandemic. In this, advertisements for heroes of Overwatch for Overwatch 2. 2022: Not held. It is rumored that the main reason was the lawsuit he faces against Activision Blizzard.

Blizzcon 2021 took place in February. But, it is considered unlikely that it will be held in the same month, due to the haste that the formal announcement would entail at this time. Let’s hope the event brings a lot of good news and announcement formalities for Blizzard’s popular video games.

Other video game conventions for 2023

E3 2023 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tuesday June 13 to Friday June 16.

The Game Developers Conference 2023 will be held in San Francisco from March 20 to 24.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.