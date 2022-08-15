The Brazilian and the Argentine beat their rivals in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 7-6). First success in Mendoza in the new circuit. Now meet in Monterrey

Before celebrating, being moved and receiving the applause of the eleven thousand of the Aconcagua Arena, Pablo Lima went subnetwork to embrace Fernando Belasteguin, his old circuit mate, protagonist of an incredible tournament at the age of 43. “The best I’ve ever played in my life,” he wrote on Instagram after the game. And he has played more than 300. This time, however, he and Arturo Coello have left the scene to Pablo Lima and Franco Stupaczuk, winners of the second P1 of the Premier Padel in Mendoza, Argentina, the country of Franco, who in fact at the end of the game weeping bitterly, covering his face with his hands.

Winners – The longest final of the new circuit ended in three split hours and as many sets, the last at the tie break (6-2, 4-6, 7-6). It is the first success in the PP of the Lima / Stupaczuk tandem, which take home twenty five thousand euros each (total prize money of 250 thousand). After the domination of the Spaniards Ale Galan and Juan Lebron, winners in Rome, Paris and Madrid and finalists in Doha, the Premier Padel will have another couple to beat. Lima, 36, a life in tandem with Belasteguin and a past as number one of the World Padel Tour, celebrated the 67th tournament in his career, the second paired with Stupaczuk after the Toulouse Open a few months ago. The Argentine instead, 26, is in the ninth title. The first in front of their fans. Record numbers in Mendoza, among other things: the Aconcagua Arena, named after the highest peak in South America, saw the participation of about 55 thousand spectators during the week of the tournament (8-14 August). See also The World Padel Tour case to the European Commission: "Monopoly regime"

Mexico – Waiting for other announcements, the first year of the new Premier Padel circuit, supported by the Professional Players Association and the Qatar Sports Investments of Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of PSG and ECA, will close with the last Major of Monterrey scheduled from November 28th to December 4th. See you in Mexico then, even if other announcements are expected in the following weeks. Different cities dance. After playing a stone’s throw from the desert in Doha, at the Foro Italico in Rome, on the fields of Roland Garros in Paris and at the Wizink Center in Madrid, the home of padel in Europe, the padel players are waiting for other 10 and praise locations.

