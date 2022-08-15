Xi Jinping Urges More Than 90 Million CPC Members to Realize China’s New Development Vision

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the more than 90 million members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to realize the country’s new development vision. About it informs Xinhua News Agency, citing an article written by the Chinese leader for the magazine “In Search of Truth”, which will be published on August 16.

According to the publication, the new concept presents a system that answers a number of theoretical and practical questions about the purpose, driving force, method and path of development, and also clarifies the political position of the party.

“It is necessary to understand the main contradictions and the main aspects of the contradictions, effectively solve the unresolved problems that affect the construction of a new development model and the implementation of high-quality development, (…) production and people’s lives,” the PRC leader wrote.

Xi called for “implementing reform plans more accurately and improving the system more comprehensively” and “paying more attention to the issue of common prosperity” as an important goal of socialist modernization.

“Reform, development and stability, internal affairs, diplomacy and national defense, running the party, running the country and the army are all politics and are inseparable from politics,” he said, pointing out that in the most difficult situations, CCP members should adhere to exclusively comprehensive leadership. parties.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed to strengthen the combat capability of the army by educating competent military personnel that correspond to the new era. He specified that a period of change and instability had begun in the world. In this regard, the command of the People’s Liberation Army of China should strengthen the military cadres so that they are more aware of the potential danger.