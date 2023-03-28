He mexican midfielder of the Ajax AmsterdamEdson Álvarez continues to be the object of interest on the part of different teams from the premier leagueFacing the summer market which will follow the season 2023-2024.

Although the Chelsea he tried to acquire it in the winter, the Dutch refused the offer; however, the team led by Heitinga have confirmed that they will allow the player to leave the eredivisie.

In this context, it was reported that the Newcastle United would be interested in signing Edson Alvarezalthough still no formal offer has been submitted nor has a specific figure for the transfer been established. It is known that the team the magpies it is already monitoring the situation and could make a proposal in the coming months.

We recommend you read

Apparently, the “machin” is willing to leave the ajax and emigrate to Englandbut it has not yet been confirmed if the newcastle It will be your final destination. The summer transfer window closes at the end of next August, so there is time left for the situation of the player to be defined. homegrown of the eagles of america.