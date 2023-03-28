Milan Leilões is holding, this Wednesday (29), starting at 9:30 am, a vehicle auction bringing together models with the most diverse characteristics, including classics, SUVs, pickups and armored vehicles.

The main highlight of the event is a beetle 1300, manufactured in 1968 and characterized as “Herbie”, the protagonist of the film “Se meu Fusca falasse”. The vehicle has its bidding at the moment at R$ 18,400. For those looking for a “less famous” Beetle, there is still the option of a 1972 model with your current bid at $10,800.

Among the pickup trucks, a highlight is a Volkswagen Amarok Trendline 4×4 Diesel (2016). Its latest offer is R$55,500, while its price on the Fipe list is R$129,122.

A good option among hatchbacks is a Chevrolet Onix LT (2018) equipped with air conditioning and power steering. While its market price is around R$54,000, this auction unit has its current bid at R$33,611.11.

The complete list of vehicles that are part of this auction can be found in this link.