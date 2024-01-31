DLiverpool FC remains successful after coach Jürgen Klopp's departure announcement. The Reds deservedly defeated Chelsea 4-1 (2-0) in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and thus consolidated their lead in the table.

Three days after reaching the FA Cup round of 16, the team won at Anfield thanks to goals from Diogo Jota (23rd minute), Conor Bradley (39th), Dominik Szoboszlai (65th) and Luis Diaz (79th). Liverpool's Darwin Núñez also hit the aluminum four times. The somewhat lucky goal for the overwhelmed guests was scored by former Leipzig player Christopher Nkunku (71st).

Klopp surprisingly announced on Friday that he wanted to leave Liverpool FC after the current season despite a contract that runs until 2026. The 56-year-old justified the decision by saying he was running out of energy. After 22 Premier League games, Liverpool is five points ahead of the new second-placed Manchester City, who have played one game less, and third-placed Arsenal, who are tied on points.

Defending champions City easily won 3-1 (2-0) at home against newly promoted Burnley FC, who are coached by former City captain Vincent Kompany. Juan Alvarez (16th/22nd) and Rodri (46th) scored the goals at the Etihad Stadium for the champions, who are now second in the table. The goal came in stoppage time. With his 104th assist, Kevin De Bruyne overtook Wayne Rooney in the list of the most successful assist providers in the Premier League. Ryan Giggs (162) and Cesc Fàbregas (111) are ahead of De Bruyne.

The German national player Timo Werner and Tottenham Hotspur won 3:2 (0:1) against FC Brentford. The striker, on loan from RB Leizpig, provided the assist for Brennan Johnson's goal to make it 2-1 (49'). Detiny Udogie (48th) and Richarlison (56th) also scored in the entertaining and heated London derby. Brentford initially took the lead through Neal Maupay (15th). Ivan Toney scored the next goal (67th). Spurs improved to fourth place in the table with the win.