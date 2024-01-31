During Sony State of Play at the end of January 2024, the Japanese company of the same name has revealed The Short Messagea short-lived game in the series silent Hill, in view of the next chapter XXXXXXXXX. The best part is that the game can be downloaded right now.

To access the game you just need to have an accountt Sony PlayStation Network, connect to the site via PlayStation 5search for the game and start downloading because it is entirely Free to Play. The game is very similar to PT, Kojima's historic title in development and then eliminated by Konami.

The game takes as its protagonist a girl who receives dubious messages on her cell phone and finds herself in the worst of her nightmares, having to face ghosts, monsters and much more; the girl is armed only with a cell phone and it seems that she possesses nothing other than the latter's torch and a few scraps of information that reach her directly on the screen.

The aim will be to get out (unscathed) from this terrible situation. There will be no shortage of twists and jump scares of an exaggerated level. The wait is already over, you can download the game and enjoy it in its entirety, exclusively on Sony PlayStation thanks to the deep collaboration with Konami itself which said it was proud of the project.