How much money did Star Citizen raise in 2021? Now that the year is over we can answer this question and also find that the past 12 months were the best ever for developers.

Star Citizen has collected 85.89 million dollars in 2021, bringing the total tally to $ 420 million. The month that saw the biggest gains was November 2021.

Space shuttles attack in Star Citizen

To give you a point of reference, here earnings from fundraising year by year since 2012, when the Star Citizen fundraising system was launched:

2012 – $ 3,787,355

2013 – $ 28,366,553

2014 – $ 32,939,249

2015 – 35,402,020 dollars

2016 – $ 35,971,922

2017 – 34,913,002 dollars

2018 – $ 37.730658

2019 – $ 47,518,472

2020 – $ 77,675,457

2021 – $ 85,890,852

The last two years have seen a surge in donations, with a + 63% from 2019 to 2020. Overall, however, we can see how Star Citizien has been successful for years.

Considering that the Legatus 2951 Pack costs $ 40,000, we can assume that there are many enthusiasts willing to invest large amounts in the game. The substantial annual donations don’t surprise too much, then.