Premier League 2023-24 calendar: when the season starts, dates and teams

These tournaments are usually highly desired by lovers of this sport.
Find out the match dates for the new Premier League season.
The UEFA Champions League, in English Champions League, It is the most important and famous tournament of all the competitions organized by UEFA. o Union of European Football Associations at club level. In addition, it is one of the most recognized worldwide.
These tournaments are usually very coveted by lovers of this sport, in addition, its final is the most followed sporting event in the world, even exceeding the NFL and NBA in audience.
For this year, The Champions League already has its confirmed start and end dates, in addition to the matches that are going to take place.
As usual, in this tournament there will be 38 days of dispute and Manchester City will start as the defending champion.
When does the Premier League start?
According to the official UEFA website, season 69, number 32 since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, It will begin next Tuesday June 27, 2023 and end on Saturday June 1, 2024.
What teams are going to play?
- Arsenal
- astonville
- bournemouth
- brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Burnley
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- fulham
- Liverpool
- Luton Town
- Manchester Utd
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Sheffield United
- tottenham hotspur
- West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
When do the qualifying round matches start?
- Preliminary Round Semifinals: June 27, 2023
- Preliminary Round Final: June 30, 2023
- First qualifying round: 11/12 and 18/19 July 2023
- Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2, 2023
- Third qualifying round: 8/9 and 15 August 2023
- Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30, 2023
When is the group stage?
- Matchday 1: September 19/20, 2023
- Matchday 2: October 3/4, 2023
- Matchday 3: October 24/25, 2023
- Matchday 4: November 7/8, 2023
- Matchday 5: November 28/29, 2023
- Matchday 6: December 12/13, 2023
When do the knockout rounds start?
- Round of 16: February 13/14/20/21 and March 5/6/12/13, 2024
- Quarterfinals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
- Semifinals: April 30/May 1 and May 7/8, 2024
- End: June 1, 2024
Where will the 2024 Champions League final take place?
The final of the tournament will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.
DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME
