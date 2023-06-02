Premier League 2023-24 calendar: when the season starts, dates and teams

The UEFA Champions League, in English Champions League, It is the most important and famous tournament of all the competitions organized by UEFA. o Union of European Football Associations at club level. In addition, it is one of the most recognized worldwide.

These tournaments are usually very coveted by lovers of this sport, in addition, its final is the most followed sporting event in the world, even exceeding the NFL and NBA in audience.

For this year, The Champions League already has its confirmed start and end dates, in addition to the matches that are going to take place.

As usual, in this tournament there will be 38 days of dispute and Manchester City will start as the defending champion.

(Be sure to read: Manchester City, a symphony: humiliate Real Madrid and go to the Champions League final).

When does the Premier League start?

According to the official UEFA website, season 69, number 32 since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, It will begin next Tuesday June 27, 2023 and end on Saturday June 1, 2024.

What teams are going to play?

Arsenal

astonville

bournemouth

brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

fulham

Liverpool

Luton Town

Manchester Utd

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

tottenham hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Champions League already has its confirmed start and closing dates

When do the qualifying round matches start?

Preliminary Round Semifinals: June 27, 2023

Preliminary Round Final: June 30, 2023

First qualifying round: 11/12 and 18/19 July 2023

Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2, 2023

Third qualifying round: 8/9 and 15 August 2023

Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30, 2023

When is the group stage?



Matchday 1: September 19/20, 2023

Matchday 2: October 3/4, 2023

Matchday 3: October 24/25, 2023

Matchday 4: November 7/8, 2023

Matchday 5: November 28/29, 2023

Matchday 6: December 12/13, 2023

(Be sure to read: Champions League: when and where the grand final of the tournament will be played).

When do the knockout rounds start?



Round of 16: February 13/14/20/21 and March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarterfinals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semifinals: April 30/May 1 and May 7/8, 2024

End: June 1, 2024

Brighton’s celebration after Steven Alzate’s goal (left). See also Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA's The Best award for the best player of 2021

Where will the 2024 Champions League final take place?

The final of the tournament will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

Nigeria charges Argentina for its celebrations in Qatar: players mock and there is controversy

Karim Benzema stops the rumors dead, but in Saudi Arabia they say otherwise

Colombia vs. Iraq: confirmed the date and venue of the friendly match