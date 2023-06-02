Scarlet Sails 2023 will be held on June 24 in traditional places: on Palace Square, where a concert of Russian pop stars will take place, and in the Neva, where graduates will see a water pyrotechnic show and the passage of the Rossiya brig.

According to Nikolay Orlov, artist of Fabrika Art, this year’s project is technically very difficult. It is enough to estimate the overall parameters: the width of the stage is 70 m, the height of the top point is 24 m. And all this space is literally crammed with the latest equipment.

“We will have a lot of light, video, dynamics, pyrotechnic effects and aerial performances,” Orlov promises.

In addition, the audience expects completely non-standard props.

“Aerialists will play basketball and video games,” Ildar Ishniyazov, manager of the engineering department, opened the veil of secrecy.

According to the specialist, the audience will see five-meter joysticks made of foam plastic with fiberglass (one of the themes of the concert will be cybersport), a huge basketball hoop and even an unusual flying object decorated by a graffiti artist.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Stage things: the first details about the “Scarlet Sails – 2023” appeared