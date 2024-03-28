Meteorologist Vilfand: snow in Moscow will remain at least until April 5

Snowdrifts in Moscow and the Moscow region will remain at least until the middle of the first ten days of April. The date of snow melting was predicted by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in a conversation with the radio station “Moscow speaks”.

The meteorologist noted that the snow cover this year was quite dense. At the moment, he said, the height of the snowdrifts is approaching the norm for this period: at the VDNKh station it is 19 centimeters, in Tushino – 17 centimeters, and at Moscow State University – 15 centimeters. Over the past 24 hours, the snow cover has decreased by two centimeters.

Vilfand warned that light snow will continue to fall in the capital region, since spring does not come instantly. Based on the available data, according to his forecasts, the snow in Moscow and the Moscow region will melt no earlier than April 5.

“Quite typical dates for the melting of snow cover for Moscow and the Moscow region. Of course, in Moscow, on the sidewalks where they remove it, there is almost no snow anymore, we are talking about natural conditions,” the expert concluded.

Earlier in March, it became known that 14 centimeters of snowdrifts had melted in the capital in a week.